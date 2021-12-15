Tobago man acquitted of sexually assaulting wife

File photo

AFTER spending three years in jail accused of raping his wife, a Tobago man was acquitted on Wednesday by a High Court judge, who ordered him released from the Port of Spain prison.

The man, represented by public defender Shaunelle Hamilton, was before Justice Devan Rampersad at a virtual judge-only hearing.

It was the State’s contention that on April 11, 2013, the man returned to his Mason Hall, Tobago, home at about 11 pm, and sometime later he woke his wife and committed offences of grievous sexual assault and buggery on her.

The next day, prosecutors contended, his wife made a report to the Scarborough police station.

His defence was that he had consensual sex with his wife.

On Wednesday, Rampersad found the man not guilty of both offences.

He also ordered the man, who has been in custody for the last three years, immediately released.

The State was represented by prosecutors Maria Lyons-Edwards and Josanne Forrester.