The gift of giving

KANISA GEORGE. -

KANISA GEORGE

"I don't want a lot for Christmas, but there are a few things that I need. I really care about those presents underneath the Christmas tree. I want something of my own, more than you could ever know, to make my wish come true. All I want for Christmas is..."

Besides food, drinks and the obvious merriment that accompanies December's festive celebrations, Christmas would be nothing (at least from the modern and sometimes sadly commercialised perspective) without gifts.

For most of us, Christmas is a time we use to express feelings of love and gratitude in the form of gift giving. We spend a considerable amount of time shopping for our loved ones, going above and beyond to ensure they receive the perfect gift. As a generation of super-consumers, Christmas represents a time of overspending that not only feeds into our obsession with inanimate objects, but makes us lose touch with the important things in life. With that being said, there is beautiful magic surrounding gift-giving, a sentiment dating back to prehistoric times which undoubtedly plays a unique role in our relationships.

The practice of gifting has existed since the beginning of human civilisation, and some believe it may even pre-date it, with our closest ancestral relatives showing signs of gift-giving. For example, cavemen gave presents like unusually shaped rocks or animal teeth to strengthen social connections and forge relationships with other family groups.

With time, gifts have become more elaborate, decorative and expensive, and sometimes the essence of giving can be lost. But even amid the gift-giving paradox, there is beauty in giving.

Gift-giving, according to anthropologists, is a surprisingly complex and important part of human interaction, helping to define relationships and strengthen bonds. The psychological and social benefits are numerous and are usually experienced by the party you'd least expect.

Psychologists say it is often the giver, rather than the recipient, who reaps the most significant psychological gains from gift- giving. Several studies show that the desire to be remembered plays an essential role in the gift ritual, allowing the giver to feel truly connected to the recipient. A study published by O'Brien and Kassirer found that people experienced more happiness giving to others than receiving the same gifts themselves. And when the gift is of a personal nature, it can be a way to communicate feelings of affection that might not easily be transmitted by other means. This tends to forge a more profound connection or reignite an otherwise dormant flame.

Most, if not all of us have either been on the receiving or giving end of gifting, but depending on the stage we're at in life, we can miss out on the social benefits of gift-giving because we simply stop engaging in the practice.

Sometimes romantic relationships go flat, and so too does the whirlwind gift-giving experience. Or maybe you've been single for a while and naturally haven't received any personal gifts. It's so easy for us to show our love and appreciation by giving to others; why not do the same for ourselves? Why not try self-gifting?

Self-gifting is often considered a form of self-care and according to some lifestyle experts, it is used as a tool to protect one's self-esteem and develop self-awareness.

In the same way, giving to others stimulates the neural networks that light up when we feel physical pleasure; this chemical response is also experienced when self-gifting. Studies follow that the more you give to yourself, the more you have to offer others and this is the number one benefit of self-gifting.

When individuals experience a greater sense of well-being, they are usually more inclined toward kindness, patience, and other kinds of pro-social behaviour, and by giving yourself a gift, you reap the mental and emotional benefits of being both the giver and the receiver. It's also a way for you to prioritise yourself, thus improving self-worth and confidence. For this, psychologists recommend giving yourself both tangible and intangible gifts. While it's lovely to treat yourself to those much-deserved Pandora earrings or the newest version Apple Watch, self-gifting doesn't always have to come with a huge price tag. Something as simple as allowing yourself moments alone to unwind, de-stress, and reconnect with yourself or giving yourself the gift of following your dreams. No matter how small the lifestyle change is, it will enable you to feel recharged and present, eventually leading you to live the life you want.

Besides purchasing toys for the kids, gifts for your partner and close friends, think about the things you want, the things you truly deserve and instead of waiting for someone to surprise you, try surprising yourself.