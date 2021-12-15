SATT: No safe zones for us – food should be accessible to all

Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarket Association.

The Supermarket Association (SATT) has said it does not support the call for mandatory covid19 vaccinations, especially to access food items.

President Rajiv Diptee said on Wednesday in a media statement that SATT cannot refuse people the right to access food, which was a basic need, so the association will not subscribe to the idea of a safe zone for supermarkets.

“While we also wish to see government offices and public spaces deemed safe zones, we at SATT have recognised the customer's right to access foodstuff which is a basic need, therefore, we cannot, in good conscience, refuse them the right to access that at our stores, while we feel, given our wealth of experience in the austere management of health protocols which we already meet and exceed having set the bar."

So, he concluded, "We will neither be naming supermarkets safe zones nor subscribing to that concept.”

His response to mandatory vaccinations came after three chambers on Monday called for the Government to make legal adjustments for mandatory covid19 vaccinations. Amcham, the Energy Chamber and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said while there were measures to curb the virus, more were needed to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

It said the chambers recommended the Government should "put in place the legal clarity to allow businesses to make their business places safe zones so that all employees (in both the public and private sectors), who do not have a medical reason not to be, must be vaccinated and make all public buildings safe zones.”

Diptee said SATT has been operating throughout the pandemic, continued to be an essential service and had adapted to the changing health measures and protocols since March 2020.

“We held discussions with the Medical Association to determine the best way to manage numbers (six feet apart at the time), signage, wearing of masks, regular PA reminders, sinks to be used and other safety measures.

“We also have been proactive in the education of our customers as a national body in tandem with several NGOs to sensitise and create covid19 awareness.”

Diptee called on the Government to act swiftly in determining other strategies and measures, since delta cases were rising, and the omicron variant has been detected.

“A policy position must guide the nation alongside constant education of the pros versus the cons of vaccination.

“People have a personal responsibility to themselves, their families and to society to protect lives. As citizens who want to return to a state of normalcy, now is the time to remind each other of that personal responsibility.”

The Prime Minister has said the Government was ready to take the necessary precautions and measures to give the country the best protection in a pandemic and has hinted that if vaccination rates remained low, further action would be required. Those actions, however, were not specified.

Newsday tried to contact Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Labour Minister Stephen McClashie on the matter again, but was unsuccessful.