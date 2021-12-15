PH driver, 51, charged for allegedly scamming friend

A private-hire driver from St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, was granted bail by a justice of the peace on Tuesday on a charge of fraudulently obtaining a total of $20,000 from a close friend who lives in the Morvant area.

Trevor Walker was granted $40,000 bail and ordered to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on January 18.

It is alleged, the victim entered an agreement with Walker for the sale of a car for $65,000. A police report said Walker did not own the car but was involved in a rent-to-own arrangement.

Police said, without the knowledge of the car’s owner, a similar rent-to-own agreement was made with the victim because of a longstanding friendship, and from August-December 2019, the victim paid a total of $20,000 for the car.

After finding out he was being duped, the victim stopped paying, returned the car, and demanded a refund, the report said.

When he did not get his money back, he reported the matter to the Fraud Squad in March 2020.

In an investigation led by Insp Cornelius Samuel, statements were recorded and certified copies of records from certain state agencies were secured.

Walker was arrested on Tuesday and charged by W/Cpl Lewis for obtaining $20,000 by false pretences.