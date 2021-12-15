'Neglected' La Brea residents, scrap dealers plan protest

Chairman of the NGO La Brea Action Group Shaun Edmund speaks at a meeting hosted by the Scrap Iron Dealers Association president Allan Ferguson on High Road in La Brea on Wednesday morning. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

La Brea residents have joined forces with the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) to highlight problems in the community.

Chairman of the NGO La Brea Action Group Shaun Edmund said several social issues like unemployment and poor infrastructure, including bad roads in La Brea, need to be addressed. He also accused officials of neglecting the community.

At a press conference on Wednesday at High Road, La Brea, Edmund said election campaign promises made to the community had not been fulfilled.

Edmund said, "We as a people have been neglected for too long. We are about to get serious in terms of making a stand for what we believe, for what we deserve in terms of development. We have no representation. The representative is not letting us know what is going on."

Apart from throwing jabs at the area's MP, Stephen Mc Clashie, he also accused the management of businesses in the area of employing "outsiders" while many residents remain unemployed.

Edmund also referred to companies in the La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd and called for a meeting with them as well as the Prime Minister to "find out what is happening."

He spoke on behalf of residents.

TTSIDA president Allan Ferguson accused both the Government and Opposition of failing to invest in people of African descent.He charged that less than one per cent of the nation’s wealth goes to help better this group.

Promising to make a difference for La Brea residents, who comprise mainly people of African descent, Ferguson said he would make efforts for people in other depressed communities like Laventille to ensure they get "piece of the pie."

Several other groups have joined with TTSIDA to organise what they hope will be a massive national event to highlight their problems like the "injustices against African people."

"It would be probably a march, a protest or a massive rally. We have already started mobilisation. But it can be aborted if the Prime Minister, or whoever they choose, meet with us before we reach that decision," Ferguson said.

"Mr Prime Minister, this is no action against you. It is for you to take a close look at what is taking place with the African community.

Laverne Wharton, CEO of the La Brea Board of Trade and Industry Ltd, said the community has been crying out. She also called for residents to get a "fair chance" of work.

Calls to the MP went unanswered.