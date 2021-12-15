Kamla, get supporters vaccinated for 2025

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: It is disappointing that the Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has not taken advantage of the considerable influence she has over the quality of life for so many UNC supporters.

I do not belong to the UNC but that is of no matter. The political reality is, like it or not, there are only two viable political entities in TT capable of getting a general election show on the road. This is because both the PNM and the UNC each enjoy a firm support base.

Third parties are mere window dressing. Consider what happened in Tobago regarding a last-minute third political party. The PNM lost many seats but still retained many votes.

The next general election is in 2025. Any number can play. But who wants a TT if citizens’ lives are decimated? Covid19 continues to take lives in the thousands globally. There will be nothing to fight over if 1.4 million people fall in number to, say, 700,000 in four years.

For all the political posing going on in Tobago, one hand cannot clap. Trinidadian visitors must be able to feel safe in Tobago. The unvaccinated should not chance going over there.

From inception, the Opposition Leader has always had the highest number of votes in her party. This is about personal popularity and not about the UNC itself. Persad-Bissessar, if your supporters love you so much, please love them back and encourage them to be vaccinated.

Supporters cannot chance being ill if wishing to win general election 2025.

And for those aspiring third political parties looking on, get your supporters vaccinated, form a coalition and live in hope. But be warned, what happened in Tobago cannot truly happen in Trinidad. Which will make 2025 the year of the mother of all general elections since 1956.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin