Green and serene Christmas gifts

Bowl by Helen Evans for Planet Ceramics is inspired by Pigeon Point. - Claire Percy

Anjani Ganase continues to advocate reduction of the use of plastics; and challenges us to creative thinking in this season of giving. These are pathways to new habits that should be carried through the year ahead.

We should all be concerned about the growing plastic issue (reported in this column last week) and the effect on our environment and to the health of our species. Scientists are observing the effects of microplastics that end up in our bodies.

Changing our habits with plastic must start with what we consume and individual choices. While some scenarios with plastics may be difficult to avoid, such as in the groceries and packaging of food, this shouldn’t discourage us from considering all choices and looking for opportunities especially in special seasons and occasions of gift giving.

Christmas, for example, is the perfect time to start shifting traditions to the meaning of the gift rather than the gift itself. The length of wrapping paper thrown away in, for example, the UK every year (365,300 km) is just shy of the distance to the moon (384,400 km). Additionally, in the US, about 154 million people will receive at least one unwanted gift this year, adding to the pile of garbage. Here are ten ideas for environmentally thoughtful gifts this year.

Give a Tobago experience:

Give gifts of experiences that allow us to explore the wonders of our natural backyard. Many tour operators have suffered during the covid pandemic. Hotels and Air BnBs have been stifled by the closure of beaches, not to mention scuba diving shops, surf shops, boat and fishing charters, bird tours.

Give a staycation that would also assist small businesses through this time of a slow or no business. Find a place that you have not considered before. Cuffie River Nature Resort; rainforest retreat at Nature Retreat above Parlatuvier (https://natureretreattobago.com/); Castara Retreats are just a few of the places from which to explore the rainforest. Tour ruins of old estates. Hike to a waterfall. Join a birdwatching group.

Visit Christmas markets:

Well-organised markets across TT offer more dates to reduce crowding, and many advertise on social media to allow you to make the purchase beforehand for a quick pick up.

In Tobago, you can search out some places where you would not have gone before: the calabash carver and chac-chac maker in Charlotteville. Planet Ceramics (see the Instagram site) will open her shop by special appointment. The Shore Things Café offers chocolate and craft items.

Even the groceries, like Penny Savers and Morshead, stock specialty and gourmet items. If you go to the Scarborough market, look for homemade coconut oil. Look for made-in-Tobago, To-bag-o bags. Visit the vendors, listen to their stories, which can be shared along with the gift. We know TT is teeming with talent. Share the stories of innovative makers and support them!

Gift your friends eco-friendly utensils:

Bees wax reusable wrapping and storage paper, metal straws, compact takeaway containers and a reusable water bottle that can all fit into an eco-carrying tote. When presented with these fun reminders to take care of the planet, people are more willing to take on the challenge.

Let your seamstress friend be maker of special garments for male or female friends.

Gift a massage and spa day:

A little luxury goes a long way in enhancing mental and physical health: consider manicure or pedicure, hair and facial treatments. Most salons and masseurs already prep for hygiene, health and safety of their clients.

With pressures of the world, and no break in sight, think about small luxuries to reward yourself and those dear to you.

Support a cause:

Choose a gift that supports a charity or a cause. Purchase a subscription to local food gift boxes with weekly deliveries of local and seasonal fruits and vegetables. Purchasing CSA (community supported agriculture) baskets of in-season produce helps to maintain local, sustainable farming and eco-friendly gifting.

Join an NGO: a birding club or an environmental organisation and share your skills.

Give a plant:

We all love plants, from ornamental orchids to flowering shrubs, kitchen seasonings such as thyme, sage, ginger or rosemary. For those with a garden or even verandah space, what about a native fruit tree: can you have too many lime or soursop or breadfruit trees?

Visit the Louis d’Or propagating station; let the horticulturist recommend; maybe you’ll find plants that encourage local wildlife to visit, butterflies, hummingbirds and other birds.

Learn a skill:

There is a lot of expertise in a wide range of sports, arts, skills. Give the gift of a lesson: learn how to play the guitar or steelpan, learn to cook or to train your dog. Try out karate or yoga. Swimming pools are open: learn to swim; take scuba lessons.

Babysit:

For young families, give the gift of babysitting to allow young parents to have an outing, dinner at a local restaurant; a visit to one of the scenic places around the island. Let’s give young parents a break.

Give homemade treats:

Bake cakes or cookies; make sweetbread or ponche a crème. For the skilled and well-prepared, try baking mini black cakes as gifts to friends and family. Home baking is affordable, healthy and add the personal touch.

Recycle old bottles for ponche a crème, sorrel or rum punch.

Tour the earth ovens around Tobago, find out their baking schedules: Store Bay, L’Anse Fourmi, Castara, all have earth ovens. In your own kitchen, make a meal for a vulnerable family.

Learn about options for gift wrapping:

Many of these options avoid packaging and wrapping. But, sometimes the best part of the holiday surprise is unwrapping the gift. Be creative with old magazines or newspapers. Gift wrap could be a length of special fabric, a lovely beach wrap, something with dried leaves, a patchwork from used garments. Learn how to wrap gifts without the use of tape. Recycle ribbons.

You know the old saying, it’s not the gift but the thought that counts. Time to put on our thinking caps and give wonderful thoughts this Christmas.

Future gifts – bookings at restaurants, hotels or a date for a beach picnic – are always welcome!