Covid19, flights force TT to withdraw from NACAC meet

NAAA president George Comissiong - Photo via NAAA

TRINIDAD and Tobago will not be represented at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association Age Group (Under-13 and Under-15) Championships scheduled to be held in Nicaragua, on Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, a media release from the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA), said, “It is with regret that we announce the withdrawal of our team to the NACAC Age Group (Under-13 and Under-15) Championships to be held in Nicaragua, on 2021 December 17 and 18.”

Flight arrangements proved challenging in ensuring TT’s participation at the meet, along with the covid19 threat.

“The team was scheduled to depart Trinidad on Wednesday and return on Monday. However, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to secure a connecting flight between Panama and Nicaragua. We have explored alternative options, but none of them have proven satisfactory and may actually expose our young athletes and accompanying officials to significant risk.”

NAAA said TT has had success at the meet in the past and wanted to give the athletes another opportunity to excel.

“Our decision was a particularly difficult one as TT has enjoyed considerable success at this event and is currently the defending team champion, having won the event when it was last held in 2019. We are mindful of the disappointment that the young athletes may feel after having prepared and competed successfully at the two preparation meets and the trial event held earlier. However, given the high and rising covid19 infection rate and the attendant risks associated with a long and circuitous travel itinerary, we believe that it is in the best interest of all concerned to withdraw the team.”