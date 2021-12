Congrats, Augustine

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Congrats, Farley Chavez Augustine on your election victory. You have solidified your victory by getting married. What a way to celebrate. All great leaders are married.

I wish you and the wife well. You have done what is right because it is right.

Let me leave you with this: love is blind, marriage is a real eye-opener.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town