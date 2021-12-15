Christmas gift FIFA can give TTFA

THE EDITOR: I have supported FIFA’s position since the appointment of its nomalisation committee and the filing for protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act of TT.

Now I call on FIFA to lead by example and write off the debt owed by the TTFA to FIFA for the construction of the Home of Football in Couva. The facility should be given by FIFA as a gift to the TTFA for $1.

This will be the start and the best Christmas gift that FIFA can give to the TTFA and by so doing will justify FIFA’s appointment of the normalisation committee and the filing for protection under the act.

This will surely strengthen the hands of the person that leads the bankruptcy and insolvency team with the other TTFA creditors. Whatever is finally settled with the rest of the creditors (I hope it will also be a small percentage of what is owed) should be spread over time to give the TTFA an opportunity to bail out of the situation in which it finds itself.

I previously submitted to the normalisation committee my vision for a new structure for TT football. I strongly believe this new plan is the only way forward for the development of TT’s football, and I stand in readiness to discuss it with all parties in the interest of taking TT from its present position to a higher level in world football.

My fellow football administrators and lovers of the game, as we usher in the new year 2022, let us be mindful of the words of King Solomon that many interpret as: “Without vision we are left to wander in the dark down a path that ultimately leads to destruction.”

ARTHUR SUITE

via e-mail