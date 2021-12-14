WASA: Not leak but collapsed drain on George Street

Work by WASA on fixing a persistent leak on George Street south, near the HDC. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The flooded potholes on George Street south, Port of Spain, near the Housing and Development Corporation (HDC), that were initially thought to be caused by a persistent leak, are now said to be a collapsed drain.

When Newsday contacted Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, he said the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) after further investigations at the site, has discovered a collapsed drain near the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC).

“WASA mobilised their equipment on Saturday and that was when the collapsed drainage channel was discovered,” he said.

He said this had caused the pools of water that filled the potholes in front of the HDC building at the corner of South Quay.

Gonzales said with the assistance of WASA, the repair work will be a collaborative effort between the Port of Spain City Corporation and the Ministry of Works and Transport (Drainage Division).

“This matter has been around for too long, I trust that both the corporation and drainage division collaborate to mobilise their resources to clear the channel and reconstruct the drain,” he said.

Newsday contacted senior manager for WASA's North West region Emilio Lopez, who confirmed WASA had discovered a clogged, collapsed drain, which was the cause of the water flowing onto the road.

Newsday tried to contact the councillor for the area but all calls went unanswered.