Two dead after Champs Fleurs shooting

Homicide investigators are trying to find out what led to the death of two men in Champs Fleurs on Monday night.

Police said at around 8.05 pm officers of the Northern Division Task Force got a report of a shooting in upper Mendez Drive, Champs Fleurs, and found a man identified as Aaron St Louis bleeding at the corner of Lemon Drive.

Police took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead at 9.06 pm.

They found the body of an unidentified man further up Mendez Drive. Nearby was a silver car with bullet holes in the door and doorpost.

A district medical officer went to the area and declared this man dead.

Crime scene investigators found 26 spent shells and a live round of ammunition.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.