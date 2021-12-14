Treat the challenged better

THE EDITOR: These days, banks in TT are beating their proverbial chests, telling us how much they are doing to ensure that all of their customers can benefit from the online movement. But is that true? One particular bank loves to tell us about the awards that they continue to receive for their customer service, but behind the scenes it’s a very different story.

You see, this bank continues to make its differently-abled customers “see red” since they are treated with disrespect, disdain and condescension. Just imagine the bank refuses to render assistance to a blind customer who has been pleading for assistance to set up online banking for several months. Moreover, they do not respond to either e-mails or calls.

Their staff’s lack of training and product knowledge is staggering: they do not know the difference between online banking and mobile banking, and have no idea that their own website is inaccessible to those with sight loss. Imagine telling a blind client to take pictures of their card with a phone.

And what about our seniors who did not grow up with technology and may not have computers or mobile devices, let alone internet connection?

If I place my money at any bank then it is my right to receive equal services. If they tell me they can take care of my money, then they need to keep their commitment to provide equal services.

This bank is probably not the only culprit but as long as the general public continues to go along with this behaviour and ineptitude, TT’s banking industry will continue to operate as a fourth world entity.

We need to replace our complacency with a greater effort to hold banks accountable for the services (or lack thereof) that they provide. Time to force them to put their money where their loud mouths are instead of continuing to beat their proverbial chests.

Maybe banks would do well to check out the Newsday’s December 5 editorial in response to Minister Imbert’s revelation that approximately 40 per cent of the population is unbanked. That’s not surprising with the extreme difficulty to open an account and the difficulties for seniors and the physically and mentally challenged to cope with modern technology.

DONNA JODHAN

via e-mail