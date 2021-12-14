Tobago active covid19 cases up to 972

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stand at 972, with 55 new cases overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll is 149, with three deaths overnight.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there are now 71 patients in state isolation, 893 in home isolation, eight in the intensive care unit at the Scarborough General Hospital and 29 patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 20,321 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 4,909 have tested positive.

There are 3,788 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 23,547 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated, with 22, 618 fully vaccinated, while 1,634 have already received their booster shots.