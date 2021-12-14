Stop the mandate delay, Mr PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister is clearly considering what his policy should be regarding the vaccination of public sector employees. I say to him: don’t hesitate, mandate!

It is well established that deaths from covid19 lag cases by approximately two weeks. I am sure Dr Avery Hinds will agree with this. Therefore, with covid19 we can effectively see two weeks into the future. Cases over the past two weeks have been increasing. Hence we can be fairly sure that for the next two weeks the mean death rate will continue to exceed 20 deaths a day. There is no need to wait until Christmas to verify this.

If, as reported, the PM waits until Christmas before deciding on his vaccination policy then, unless a miracle occurs, we will continue to have 20 plus deaths a day for at least another four weeks. So we can look forward to another 600 covid19 deaths over the next month.

In his last national pandemic address, the Prime Minister described in detail the stern measures taken by other countries to combat covid19. Since vaccine mandates have been in public discussion for many months, I find it hard to believe that the PM is not already in receipt of substantial information and legal advice.

There is no need to collect more information or advice. I therefore urge him to delay no further but to take action now. Mandate that all public sector employees be fully vaccinated or face serious penalties.

Mr Prime Minister, stop this hand-wringing. Don`t hesitate, mandate!

ROBIN M ANTOINE

via e-mail