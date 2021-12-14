Slow but steady turnout for booster covid19 shots in Port of Spain

As the Ministry of Health continued its national covid19 vaccine booster programme on Tuesday, the turnout was slow but steady at vaccine sites in Port of Spain.

When Newsday visited the drive-through vaccination site at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, officials said the turnout had been relatively slow: as of 12 pm, around 100 booster shots had been administered.

One person told Newsday he decided to take the booster now since he anticipates receiving one every six months until the covid19 pandemic ends.

Joanne Frederick said she decided to take the booster since she did not hesitate with the first and second dose, so why hesitate over the third?

“I am not a scientist, but if the scientist says this is what I have to do, then this is what I have to do,” she said.

A woman who brought her grandmother to get the booster told Newsday she has no intention of taking the booster herself.

“I don’t think I need the booster right now,” she said.

Newsday spoke to a man who only gave his last name as Danny, who said he had been given clearance by his doctor to take his first dose.

“I had a condition with my lungs before. I have now been cleared, so my doctor told me to get vaccinated,” he said.

Another first-dose recipient, Shania Mackoon, said trying to get a place in the world of work is difficult without the vaccine.

“I just graduated and in order for me to get a job I must be vaccinated,” she said.

She said she had been vaccine-hesitant, since a cousin had experienced adverse side effects after taking the covid19 vaccine.

When Newsday visited the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, the numbers of people entering the vaccination site were few.

The bad weather over the weekend, which continued on Monday and Tuesday, may have affected the turnout.

One woman, who requested anonymity, said she took the booster shot since she has plans to travel soon. She said people should be afraid of the covid19 virus, not the vaccine.

Felix Edinborough, 79, said he felt great after getting his booster shot, and described the process as smooth. He said he has noticed that most of the covid19 deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

“I would advise the unvaccinated to think twice, three times, maybe four – and go and get vaccinated,” he said.

Those who have already been vaccinated and wish to get their booster shots can visit the ministry’s 17 mass vaccinations sites with their vaccination cards and a form of identification. Eligibility depends on the date when people received their last primary vaccination.

The vaccination sites will be open from Monday-Friday from 8 am-4 pm.