Princes Town man, 55, charged with neighbour’s murder

- TTPS

A 55-year-old man from Iere Village in Princes Town has been charged with the October 5 murder of his 37-year-old neighbour.

Ian Beharry is expected to appear virtually before a Princes Town magistrate on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul instructed police to charge Ian Beharry of Friendship Road with the murder of Devindra Narinesingh.

Narinesingh, 37, a mechanical technician, was shot in the abdomen in his garden on October 5. The father of one was taken to the Princes Town district health facility for treatment, where he died.

A police release said police arrested Beharry on November 14.

Insp Maharaj, Sgt Elvin and Cpl Bridgemohan, from the Homicide Bureau Region III, supervised the investigations and WPC Stacy Ann George laid the charge.

Southern Division police also helped with the investigations.