Pakistan complete T20 series victory over West Indies

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi bowls during the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO) -

PAKISTAN took an unassailable 2-0 lead over the West Indies, after a nine-run victory in the second game, of a three-match T20 International series, at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan, who chose to bat first, tallied 172 runs for eight wickets, and then bowled out the West Indies for 163.

The hosts kept the same XI who featured in the 63-run win on Monday, while the West Indies brought in leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr for the injured Devon Thomas.

Pakistan got useful scores from Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32), Haider Ali (31) and Man of the Match Shadab Khan (28 not out). Pace bowler Odean Smith claimed two wickets for 24 runs for the West Indies.

The West Indies got a T20 International-best of 67 from Brandon King, an unbeaten 35 from Romario Shepherd and 26 from captain Nicholas Pooran. Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed three wickets for 26 runs, while another left-arm bowler, spinner Mohammad Nawaz, got 2/36.

Scores:

PAKISTAN 172-8 (20 overs) - Mohammad Rizwan 38, Iftikhar Ahmed 32, Haider Ali 31, Shadab Khan 28 not out; Odean Smith 2-24 vs

WEST INDIES 163 (20 overs) - Brandon King 67, Romario Shepherd 35 not out, Nicholas Pooran 26; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-26, Mohammad Nawaz 2-36. Pakistan won by nine runs. Man of the Match: Shadab Khan (Pakistan).