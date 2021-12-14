Mandatory vaccination and rights

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: There is a rumour that we in TT have accepted that it is okay that about 20 people die each day from the covid19 virus.

I say that it is not okay that our people are dying. We are saddened and frustrated with that covid19 reality and have limited ways of expressing our concerns. I feel helpless at times, for what I can do.

Our country is not the only one experiencing many deaths or high covid19 cases, but I hope there soon would be zero deaths and no new positive cases.

I do have serious concerns about the numbers of daily covid19 cases and I am wondering if scare tactics or fearmongering is the order of the day. Are the numbers being exaggerated? The country has a right to know.

If we ever reach the stage of mandatory vaccination, I hope that decisions will be made with all unions, stakeholders and employers.

The Government needs to remember that all workers' rights must be protected and once there is any change to their rights, the unions must have a say.

If we ever reach the stage of mandatory vaccination, there should be no more discrimination or segregation of children under 12. I am again appealing for cinemas to be taken off the safe zone list. Children are already under too much pressure as it is.

If mandatory vaccination comes into effect the first set of workers to be vaccinated must be those in healthcare, including day-care workers and those in senior citizen homes.

The second set can be essential workers: soldiers, policemen, firemen, air guards, coast guardsmen, etc, and also security guards. The last phase can be public servants.

Any decision about mandatory vaccinations should be made in the interest of every single person to avoid people's rights being infringed upon.

J ALI

via e-mail