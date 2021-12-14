Few people show up for covid19 booster shots at SAPA

File photo/ Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The second day of the rollout of covid19 vaccine boosters saw a few people at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando.

When Newsday visited the mass vaccination site on Tuesday morning, there were no long lines, in contrast to Monday, when scores of people turned up. Only a few people were waiting under a tent to get their jabs.

A woman said she was not there for a booster shot, but was accompanying minors to get vaccinated.

Another person who asked to remain unnamed said he was not eligible as yet for the booster shot.

But he said, "The omicron variant is already here, so we (people) have to take all precautions. When my turn reaches to get the booster, I will be taking it. I would want to boost my protection."

Rain fell throughout the day, and he believed the weather might have prevented people from visiting the site.

Apart from SAPA, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has other sites for booster shots at the Debe Health Centre and the Southwest Indoor Sports Facility in Point Fortin.

People who received their final AstraZeneca dose between June 1 and 18 can get the Pfizer booster shot between December 13 and 18. Those who got their last dose between June 19 and 25 can get the booster shot from December 20-23 and 28-29.

The vaccine remains available at various health centres and mass vaccination sites.