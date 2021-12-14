CWI’s silence is overwhelming

Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando (C) drops the catch of West Indies' captain Kraigg Brathwaite (L) on the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on December 3, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

BY BRYAN DAVIS

This year started on a promising note and ended badly for West Indies Test cricket. They beat Bangladesh two-nil in a two-Test series. And those Asians are quite tough to demolish in their hometown. However, Kraigg Brathwaite and his men showed no remorse and suffered no subservience against the over-confident Bangladeshis. At the year’s closure for their quota of Test matches, the opposite occurred; they were completely crushed in Sri Lanka (SL), the home team leaving no doubt which was the better team in the conditions.

The turning pitches encountered were no excuse for failure as similar circumstances existed when Bangladesh was trounced.

Then again, SL is ranked one place above WI who is positioned one above Bangladesh in Test cricket rankings.

WI were not capable of taking Tests in SL past the fourth day on their last tour five years ago when they lost both Tests in less than five days. They buckled in the first Test at Colombo, losing by 72 runs before tea on the final day after the fourth day was completely washed out by rain. In the second Test they were whipped by an innings and six runs on the penultimate day, still with a session left. They suffered the same fate on this tour, losing both Tests in four days; what a mess we’re in.

The focus now ought to be on coaching, selection and captaincy. Cricket West Indies has to work out the faults of the team, not take a laid back attitude hoping with luck that things will fall into place.WI will not suddenly start winning and climbing up the rankings. Deep thinking and planning are necessary, by adequate personnel who know and understand the game of cricket. Moreover, that think tank can provide knowledge of the sport and build the character required for it to be pursued.

Listen to our skipper Brathwaite before the first Test in SL: “I think what is key is to have a good start. I think for the top order it is going to be crucial getting those big partnerships early, and runs on the board are key especially in the subcontinent. So I think a good first innings total is key for us as a team for us to obviously put pressure on the opponents.”

Every single Test team in the world strives to raise a big total in the first innings to put their opponents at a disadvantage! Therefore, that kind of rhetoric is more like a match report than the pursuance of advantage.While he seems to have the personality to enjoy a good rapport with his men, he lacks the ability to determine the flow of the game. He makes a big deal about the turning wickets, how his bowlers are all looking forward to bowling on it, yet does not describe what technique his batsmen would need to counteract the opponents’ spin bowling on the same pitches.

WI have three wins in ten Test matches this year, losing five and drawing two.

The drawn Tests came on Sri Lanka’s tour of the Caribbean last March.

However, there is not a sound of exasperation from the hierarchy of CWI. No displeasure whatsoever. They seem resigned to the fact that WI are losers; doing very well at hiding their frustration, if any, at the performances.

The performance, plus achievement on the field of play, is an indication of how a sport is being run by its administration.

And blame is to be laid at the feet of the entire board of CWI, not only on the executive.

Jimmy Adams, the Director of Cricket, does not understand what is needed. Roger Harper, the Lead Selector, seems to be easily led. Phil Simmons, head coach, is surprisingly ineffective and Miles Bascombe is assistant to Harper. This group of officials seem to be at their wits end as to what their function is supposed to be. It would be interesting to have a glance at their job descriptions to see whether they are appropriate for the positions they hold. There are weaknesses in management, planning, knowledge and proper motivation of players.

It is an absolute necessity for CWI to ask pertinent questions of these people if WI cricket is to improve. The problem is whether CWI officials are enlightened enough not only to do the right thing but also to have the courage to do it.

Their silence is overwhelming in this time of abject failure.