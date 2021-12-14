Chambers call for mandatory covid19 vaccinations

Three chambers have called on the Government to make the necessary legal adjustments for a policy for mandatory covid19 vaccinations.

In a media statement on Monday, Amcham, the Energy Chamber and TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce said while there have been measures to curb the virus, more was needed to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

It said, “The chambers recommend the following to the Government: put in place the legal clarity to allow businesses to make their business places safe zones so that all employees (in both the public and private sectors), who do not have a medical reason not to be must be vaccinated and make all public buildings safe zones.”

The release added that even though there have been partnerships through vaccination drives and other policy measures, the virus continued to spread virtually unchecked throughout the population.

Data from the Ministry of Health, it pointed out, showed a slow reaction from the population to getting vaccinated, although internationally covid19 vaccines remained the single most effective tool.

“The time has come to take hard decisions in the interest of the wider population regarding vaccination. Trinidad and Tobago is in a crisis with regard to the continued rapid spread of the covid19 pandemic.”

Since the pandemic reached TT, almost two years ago, the Government has instituted several measures to curb the spread of the virus via public health restrictions, lockdowns, curfews, and a state of emergency.

The effects of those measures on the business community and the working population have been financially detrimental. But as the pandemic continues and the newest variant, omicron, has been detected in TT, many fear a surge and more drastic measures.

The Prime Minister has said the Government was ready to take the necessary precautions and measures to give the country the best protection in a pandemic and has hinted that if vaccination rates remained low, further action would be required. Those actions, however, were not specified.

Dr Rowley added that there were no intentions to return to lockdowns and awaited the health experts’ advice on further reopening of the economy.

Newsday tried to reach Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie but was unsuccessful.

The communications department at the Ministry of Labour said the questions on the matter were being looked at and a response would be provided as soon as possible.