Chaguaramas boardwalk dilapidated

File photo/ - Sureash Cholai

Pictures of the dilapidated state of the Chaguaramas boardwalk and beach facility have surfaced on social media feeds.

The "Welcome" sign is missing letters and is covered in moss.

Wooden boards can be seen lifting and splitting as the waves crash beneath.

The paint on the benches is flaking and moss and weeds can be seen growing and spreading across the wooden seats.

The public washroom facility appears to have been vandalised, as the foot taps at the front of the building are missing.

Strings of lights once used as tree decorations can be seen dangling into the water below. Accent lights along the boardwalk have also been vandalised, leaving them as a useless eyesore.

Social media users expressed their disappointment over the lack of maintenance at the heritage site. One woman said, "The boardwalk should have never deteriorated like that. I wish here in Trinidad we could show more appreciation for our historical landmarks."

Others called for the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) to be taken to task for not budgeting for proper maintenance of the boardwalk.

The boardwalk, along part of the sea front of the northwest peninsula, was opened in two sections. The first was opened by then CDA chairman Daniel Solomon in May 2012. Its construction cost $6 million. The boardwalk was praised for its eco-friendly elements, which used recycled materials during construction and solar-powered lights.

The second phase was opened in December 2014. This included an extension of 1,300 feet and the addition of a relaxation area that included covered booths to be rented by the public.

In August 2016, four years after its initial construction, another $3 million was spent on refurbishing it,

Calls to the CDA on Tuesday went unanswered.