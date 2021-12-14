Bhagwansingh's condemns fake news about its MD

Bhagwansingh's hardware on Piarco Road. - File photo/ Marvin Hamilton

The Bhagwansingh’s Group is condemning what it calls fake and hurtful news circulating about managing director Helen Bhagwansingh.

In a release on Monday, the group said, “Mrs Helen Bhagwansingh and the Bhagwansingh family would like to categorically condemn 'fake and hurtful' news circulating about the wellbeing of our founder and managing director Helen Bhagwansingh."

It said Bhagwansingh had not left the country since March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

"We assure everyone that she is in good health, she goes to work, and like some of us works from home as she continues to steer the Bhagwansingh’s Group of Companies.”

The fake news which circulated on Monday said Bhagwansingh had caught the omicron variant of covid19 abroad and travelled to TT.

The Bhagwansingh’s Group of Companies urged the public to verify facts before circulating untruths and damaging the credibility of people and companies.