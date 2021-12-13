Trinidad and Tobago records first omicron case

Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh

TT has recorded its first case of the omicron variant.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed this during the ministry's virtual covid19 briefing on Monday.

He said the case was detected in a woman who travelled from New York, with a positive PCR test, to Panama, where she boarded with a negative antigen test.

He said the positive PCR test was noted by Port Health in TT, and the woman was placed in isolation at a step-down facility, where she remains.

He said the 14 people in a two-row radius in the airplane the Omicron-positive person was in, have been contacted, were isolated at home and are being monitored. He said all had negative PCR tests.

The minister reiterated that the female passenger was flagged at the airport and never entered the population before she was ordered into state quarantine.