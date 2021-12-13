Pakistan cruise to 63-run win over Windies in 1st T20

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim, left, celebrates with teammate Shahdab Khan, centre, after taking the wicket of West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran during the first Twenty20 at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday. (AP Photo) -

PAKISTAN cruised to a 63-run win over the West Indies in the first T20 International at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.

The Pakistanis, who were sent in to bat first, posted 200 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs, and then dismissed the visitors for 137 off 19 overs.

The West Indies, without seasoned campaigners Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Obed McCoy (from their ill-fated T20 World Cup title defence a few weeks ago), lost three members of their squad – Sheldon Cottrell, Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase – on Saturday due to positive covid19 tests

With Nicholas Pooran at the helm, and Barbadians Shamarh Brooks and Dominic Drakes on debut, the Pakistanis showed little mercy on their depleted guests.

Taking first strike, the Pakistanis relied on a third-wicket partnership of 105, off 10.2 overs, between Mohammad Rizwan (78) and Haider Ali (68), as well as the inexperience of the WI bowling attack, to post an imposing total. Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with an unbeaten 30, while pacer Romario Shepherd was the leading wicket-taker with 2/43.

The West Indies' reply was unconvincing at best, with Shai Hope scoring 31, Odean Smith 24 and Rovman Powell 23. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim claimed 4/40 and leg-spinner Shadab Khan 3/17.

The second game, of the three-match T20 International series, will take place at Karachi on Tuesday.

Scores:

PAKISTAN 200-6 (20 overs) - Mohammad Rizwan 78, Haider Ali 68, Mohammad Nawaz 30 not out; Romario Shepherd 2-43 vs WEST INDIES 137 (19 overs) - Shai Hope 31, Odean Smith 24, Rovman Powell 23; Mohammad Wasim 4-40, Shadab Khan 3-17. Pakistan won by 63 runs. Man of the Match: Haider Ali (Pakistan).