Man, 42, denied bail for allegedly stabbing, threatening to kill man

- TTPS

A 42-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a man eight times with a knife has been denied bail charged with wounding with intent to murder.

On Monday, Shamarie Forginie appeared virtually before Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey, who remanded him into custody.

Forginie has two addresses – Pierreville in Mayaro, and Long Circular Road, St James.

A police release said Forginie allegedly got into an argument with the 45-year-old victim on Friday. It is alleged he used a kitchen knife to stab the man and threatened to kill him.

The injured man was taken to a medical facility where he was treated and later discharged. The police got a medical report.

Acting Sgt Mohammed, acting Cpl Dowarka and PCs Meighoo and Boodoosingh of the Mayaro CID led investigations which ended in the arrest and charge.

Forginie is expected to reappear in court on January 10.