Bike killers leave one dead in Chaguanas

Stock photo

A 22-year-old "PH" driver was shot dead by men riding bikes in Chaguanas on Monday afternoon.

Rohan Ralph was helping to repair a friend’s car on the roadside at the corner of Egypt Trace Extension and Rodney Road, Chaguanas, where the men shot him multiple times.

Ralph, who lived at Bynoe Trace Extension in Enterprise, died on the spot, and the gunmen rode off.

Police said the car owner had gone to buy a car part and was not around when the shooting happened.

No one else was injured.

Sgt John, Cpl Hamilton, PCs Williams, Roberts and other officers of the Central Division Task Force as well as Homicide Bureau Region III police searched for the killers.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.