Associated Brands is Premier Distributor of the year

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, left, Maria Roodal, Key Account Merchandising Manager, Associated Brands Industries Ltd, centre, and Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarket Association at the association's 27th annual awards ceremony. -

ASSOCIATED Brands Industries Ltd has copped the Premier Distributor of the Year award at the Supermarket Association's (SATT) 27th annual awards ceremony.

Associated Brands is the local manufacturer of Charles Candy, Sunshine Snacks, Devon Biscuits and Universal Cereals.

It won the award for introducing the most products locally throughout 2021, according to a press release issued on Monday.

In accepting the award, Maria Roodal, key account merchandising manager, said, “It is a pleasure to receive this on behalf of Associated Brands Industries Ltd. We remain committed along with the Supermarket Association in striving to bring the highest quality and variety of products to consumers.”

Nicholas Lok Jack, Associated Brands deputy chairman and Group CEO, said, “We are honoured to be given this award from the SATT.

"The success of our company has always been driven by the committed network of retailers and our team members. I wish to take this opportunity to thank the SATT, our valued customers and staff for their loyalty and dedication.”