Arima man gunned down while liming

File photo

A 47-YEAR-OLD Arima man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a gang-related shooting incident.

Police reported that at about 4.10 pm, Ian Jason Fuentes of La Retreat Road, was liming with some men when a car pulled up and its occupants opened fire.

Fuentes and those gathered ran.

Police said Fuentes ran into an incomplete wooden structure at the side of the road, where he collapsed and died. The gunmen escaped in the car. No other person was injured.

Police said a male relative of Fuentes was recently questioned in relation to a murder that took place in Arima earlier this year and investigators suspect that the killings could be related. Fuentes' body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. No arrest has been made.