WASA to fix leak by HDC in Port of Spain

- ROGER JACOB

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been working on fixing a persistent leak on George Street south, near the Housing and Development Corporation (HDC), since Friday.

On Sunday, senior manager for WASAs Northwest region Emilio Lopez told Newsday workers were there to locate the leak.

“We’re trying to locate it, and have it repaired,” he said. “We chose today as there is a low volume of traffic.”

He said it has been a challenge in the past few months for the team to locate it.

He said the Port of Spain area and environs were still in supply of water as they did not isolate any areas during the search for the leak.

“As soon as we locate it, we will repair it immediately. We’re hoping (to be done) before the end of the day.”

He said work on the site started on Saturday evening and resumed on Sunday morning.

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, Minister of Housing Penelope Beckles, HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez visited the site on Sunday.

In a brief phone interview with Newsday, Gonzales said the leak has caused a lot of problems for pedestrians and motorists in the past.

“I am also aware that WASA has attempted to repair it in the past and repave the road (but) the leak would reappear…Past attempts to fix it all failed.”

He said he was invited last week Friday, to visit the site by Beckles who became frustrated by seeing people struggle to navigate the leaky, uneven road from her office in the HDC building.

“We got there around 1 pm and saw the inconvenience taking place. I mobilised WASA, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, and Martinez and told them obviously they need to go deeper to find the source.

He said WASA had previously said it was not their water because it was not treated water.

“This morning, a massive excavation was done (and) confirmed a leak was coming from one of WASA's lines and a clogged drainage channel located next to the HDC (building).”

He said equipment to unclog the drain was on its way and workers are addressing the leak.

Gonzales said it was the hope that the work would be completed by Sunday evening and that the road work will be restored by Monday or Tuesday for the latest.