Valencia man, 66, charged with spraying woman in face with substance

File photo

A 66-year-old Valencia man was granted $60,000 bail by a justice of the peace after he was charged with spraying a noxious substance on a woman.

Police said Robin Sirjoosingh was charged by acting Cpl Khan of the Valencia police post after receiving a report on Friday, from a woman who said she was assaulted by a man.

Sirjoosingh is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on January 6.

Police said the woman was at home when she saw a man spraying a substance from a mist blower close to where her sons and nephews were playing.

A statement said the woman expressed her concern to the man who allegedly pointed the nozzle in her direction and spray her with it.

She then felt a burning to her nostrils and attempted to wash it off. She began vomiting after and reported the incident to the police who took her for medical attention.

Acting Cpl Khan and WPC Gonzales investigated the incident which led to Arjoosingh's arrest and him being charged.