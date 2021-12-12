UNC wants removal of VAT on all food items for Xmas

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants Government to remove value added tax (VAT) on all food items.

In a statement on Friday, the opposition leader said over the past two years, thousands of people had lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

She said despite $5 billion being spent in covid19 relief by the Government, little of it had reached those in need.

“The Government can afford to give the people of Trinidad and Tobago a Merry Christmas by at least removing the VAT on all food items.

“I plead with Keith Rowley to spare a thought for those going hungry in our nation and implement this policy which will help people to afford to feed their families this Christmas,” she said in the statement.

In the 2022 national budget, hundreds of food staples were made VAT-free.

These included cooking oil, biscuits, canned vegetables, corn flakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages and ketchup. Finance Minister said the items were carefully chosen after consultation with stakeholders.

In November, the UNC called for the removal of VAT on all 7,000 food items it zero-rated when formed the Government.