Security officer charged with Shadie's murder

TWENTY-FOUR-year-old security officer, Quamise Vance, has been charged with the murder of his common-law wife, Shadie Dasrath, 31.

Police said Vance, of Temple Street, La Romaine, was charged on Saturday by PC Shawn Lall, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three after receiving advice from deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Vance was arrested on Tuesday.

A release from the police on Sunday, said an off-duty police officer, who lives at an apartment on Temple Street, was told by a man he found his common-law wife unresponsive at their home.

The man said at about 11 pm, on December 2, he and the woman fought over the consumption of alcohol and at 1 am, the next morning, he found her.

The report said the off-duty police officer went to the apartment where he saw the woman’s lifeless and nude body lying on a bed in the bedroom. The woman’s body, the release said, had a wound to the head.

A report was made and Region Three detectives took charge of the investigations. An autopsy done on the woman’s body determined her fatal injuries included broken ribs. Leading the investigations were acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul, Insp Anil Maharaj and Sgt Richardson Elvin, all of the HBI Region Three.

On Friday, attorneys representing Vance wrote to deputy commissioner McDonald Jacob threatening to go to court for a writ of habeas corpus, alleging their client had been in custody for over 72 hours and had already given a statement to police.

They were told on Saturday, instructions were given to charge Vance.