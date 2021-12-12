Nailah Blackman supports fund for female creators

Nailah Blackman. -

Soca superstar Nailah Blackman joined with Sugarcane Ventures, a fund and incubator for female creators, as a co-founder, according to a release sent to the media on Monday.

The release said Blackman will join adviser and manager to MLB Atlanta Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint, Kahaso Kiti, and global warming activist and entrepreneur Kertia Marley as executives in the fund and incubator.

Blackman said she is excited to drive the initiative focused on creator’s possibilities instead of their limitations.

“Sugarcane Ventures’ mission to fund Caribbean women artists, creators, producers and directors reminds us that our greatest resource as artists is one another,” Blackman said.

She added that the aim of the fund is to invest in thought leaders and ideas that will create the global markets of the future. The initiative will focus on mentorship, networking, knowledge-sharing, which would be customised for each team to succeed.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, general manager of the Film Commission of TT, said investing in female entrepreneurs is akin to creating a new world as women are by nature designed to create and expand, often with very little.

“Women have broken barriers and stereotypes and being afforded tools to better equip themselves is an excellent opportunity to foster a network of success.”