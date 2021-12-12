Kia EV6 breaks charging time record

Kia EV6 -

The Kia EV6 is now in the Guinness Book of World Records for shortest charging time to cross the United States in an electric vehicle, beating previous world record holder the Tesla Model S by more than five hours.

The car company announced in a release Friday that the all-new 2022 EV6 took seven days to complete the run. The vehicle travelled 4,635 kilometres, from New York to Los Angeles.

Vice president of marketing at Kia America Russell Wager said the record-breaking run is the latest signal that Kia will lead the charge in making electric vehicles popular.

“All of Kia’s world class engineering and experience in electric vehicles will be applied in the move to electrification. The same attention to detail design, quality, technology and driving dynamics that Kia has become known for will be found in every new electric vehicle we bring to market,” he said.

The 2022 Kia EV6 electric crossover is set to hit the showrooms in the US early next year.