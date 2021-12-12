Kereen Getten tells stories through the eyes of Caribbean children

When Life Gives You Mangoes author, Kereen Getten. PHOTOS COURTESY KEREEN GETTEN -

All Jamaican author Kereen Getten wanted to do was write a book that Caribbean children could identify with and be able to see themselves in the characters.

But that was not all others saw.

Since its publication in October 2020, When Life Gives You Mangoes has gained several accolades, including being nominated for, shortlisted for and winning several awards in the US, UK and the Caribbean.

When Life Gives You Mangoes is the Black Caucus of the American Library Association’s Best of the Best pick for 2020, winner of the inaugural Caribbean Reader’s Award for Middle Grade, winner of the Redbridge Children’s Award 2021, and winner of the Bocas Lit Fest inaugural Children’s Book Award.

Getten told WMN it was a shock when she started being nominated for awards because she did not know how the book would be received. She expressed happiness that it resonated with people and appreciated the “extras” that were the awards.

“When I sat down to write Mangoes I really just wanted to write a book for little me who wanted to see herself in a book because, growing up I didn’t see that at all. I didn’t see books about Caribbean children and books that were about adventures and laughter rather than our pain. So, although there’s a serious undertone in this book it really is just about children playing and being themselves.”

When Life Gives You Mangoes is the story of 12-year-old Clara who lives in a fishing village in Jamaica. Something happened to her last “summer” but she does not remember what. She befriends a new girl, Rudy, and they go on adventures. Due to that friendship, her memories slowly return and readers discover her secret.

Mangoes is her first full-length book but she has already written a second, If You Read This, which will be released next year. She is also in the process of editing her third book and is about to begin writing her forth. They are all children’s books set in Jamaica.

Based in Birmingham, Getten left Jamaica with her mother and siblings at age seven. Even as a child she loved reading and immersed herself in the world of books, excited to read at any chance she got. She went through so many books that her parents had to ask family members to share books they had already completed.

“I thought, ‘I really want to write these worlds that these authors have created. It’s so exciting!’ So I started writing short stories when I was about eight years old and started forcing my family to read them.”

She continued writing into secondary school and would let her friends read it but it never occurred to her that she could be an author.

“I think that goes back to not seeing myself in a book. All the books I read, the main characters were white so it never occurred to me to try and get these stories published. I just thought it wasn’t my world. It was only when I got older and started seeing black authors that I thought maybe this is possible.

“This is why I think it’s so important for children to see themselves (in the media). If they don’t see themselves in the career they want then they could possibly think it’s not for them or it’s not possible for them.”

When she attended Handsworth Wood Girls (Senior) School in Birmingham, UK, her English teacher encouraged her and told her she should go into writing. Since she believed publishing was not a possibility, she thought of going into journalism. But her career adviser told her writing was not a “proper” career.

“She said, ‘That’s not a career. You need a proper career in an office like typing or admin or something like that.’ I was so gutted, so heartbroken. So, I went into admin and I hated every minute of it.”

She remained in administration for about 18 years, including working for children’s charities then freelancing as a copywriter for seven years.

In 2000, she decided to pursue a one-year course in media and journalism at Matthew Bolton College because she could not get writing out of her mind. One of the stories she wrote was published in More! magazine, which encouraged her to start writing fiction again seriously.

“Towards the end of the course the teacher was telling me you have to go to people’s houses and knock on their doors when their family members die to get an interview and I was like, ‘No! I don’t want to make them have a conversation when they’re grieving!’”

So, she decided journalism was not for her and did not pursue it, but it kickstarted her writing.

At first, she wrote for herself, just for fun, and would occasionally send adult novels to agents but was unable to get them published. Then, in 2016 she resolved to put all her focus on her writing and if it did not work out she would just continue writing for herself.

“I started writing short stories and entering them into competitions and some started winning which gave me the encouragement to write a full-length book.”

For the Faber and Andlyn (FAB) prize, the competition required participants to write the first chapter of a book. She entered it with the first chapter of what would later become When Life Gives You Mangoes. She was highly commended for her work, which led to her meeting and signing with her agent.

Since then, she has written short stories for multiple publications including Notts Review and Adhoc Fiction, and was nominated for Bath Flash Fiction’s Best Short Fiction 2018.

She tried writing young adult material, which won a few awards. Then, in 2019, she received a two-book contract for children’s books and became a full-time author.

“I’m really a child at heart. I just enjoy writing these stories at the moment but I am intending to expand and write books for older people in the future. But this is what I’m enjoying at the moment so I’m sticking to it. It’s fun.”