Chloe Fraser wins junior table tennis tourney in Florida

TT table tennis player Chloe Fraser, second from left, after winning a junior table tennis tournament in Florida, last weekend. -

NATIONAL junior table tennis player Chloe Fraser won the Carmel Barrau Open tournament, hosted by the Broward Table Tennis Club, in Florida, USA, last weekend.

Fraser defeated a number of boys on her way to the title.

In the tournament for players 15 and Under, Fraser won group one.

Fraser defeated Oliver De La Torre 11-2, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7 and outlasted Chrisnomar Aviles Perez 11-6, 11-6, 11-8. She also had walkover wins over Lorenzo Andollina and Gregorio Echeverry.

In the semifinals, Fraser prevailed with an 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 victory over Luis Mejia and in the final got past Steven Eliass 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 to clinch the title.