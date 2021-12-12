Chloe Fraser wins junior table tennis tourney in Florida
NATIONAL junior table tennis player Chloe Fraser won the Carmel Barrau Open tournament, hosted by the Broward Table Tennis Club, in Florida, USA, last weekend.
Fraser defeated a number of boys on her way to the title.
In the tournament for players 15 and Under, Fraser won group one.
Fraser defeated Oliver De La Torre 11-2, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7 and outlasted Chrisnomar Aviles Perez 11-6, 11-6, 11-8. She also had walkover wins over Lorenzo Andollina and Gregorio Echeverry.
In the semifinals, Fraser prevailed with an 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 victory over Luis Mejia and in the final got past Steven Eliass 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 to clinch the title.
