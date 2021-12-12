Bradley Edwards' 10,000 reasons to play the drums

Bradley Edwards moves to his own beat on the drum set at his Palmiste home. - PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

Bradley Edwards started to play the drums in 2020 and mastering the beats of the gospel song 10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord) by Matt Redman has been the toughest challenge yet.

But true to the song’s message, Edwards took the challenge of learning the song with arms wide open and knew he would conquer it with God’s help.

Edwards, eight, of Palmiste, Chaguanas, told Newsday Kids, “It’s both hard and easy to play the drums because it is fun but some of the songs are hard to learn.

“The song 10,000 Reasons, that I’m playing now, is kind of getting hard but every day my mom helps me practise it, so it’s getting easier and easier.”

On December 19, Edwards will play the song for his first-ever performance at Christian Fellowship Ministries, Chaguanas, Christmas concert.

A former keyboard player, Edwards swapped the keyboard for the drums at the Sui Generis Sound Drumming Academy in Chaguanas because he wanted to challenge himself.

“I used to play the keyboard but I have taken a break from that to focus on the drums.

“I started playing the drums because I wanted to learn something new.

Now, he’s practising every day to master his musicality. He currently plays soca, calypso, reggae and gospel.

But Edwards wants to learn as many genres as possible to be versatile.

Memorising different parts of the drums, Edwards told Newsday Kids the name of some parts including the snare, bass pedal and cymbal.

He is now encouraging other children to learn a new skill, even if it isn’t playing an instrument because it’s fun to learn new things and it will help them feel happy.

Outside of music, Edwards plays cricket at home with a bat and softball which his parents gave him.

His favourite cricketer is Brian Lara because they both share something in common.

What is it? Edwards said, “He (Brian Lara) is a lefthander and I also bat left-handed.

“If I meet him, I would tell him that I’m a big fan and I want to be like him one day.”

Edwards also loves playing with his dogs, Lucy and Max. His uncle gave him Lucy while his grandfather gave him Max.

A standard two student at Longdenville Government Primary School, Edwards wants to continue pursuing drumming and cricket when he grows up but he also wants to be a doctor because he likes helping people.

Edwards’ mother, Susan Manna, couldn’t be more proud of how confidently he’s approached playing the drums.

Manna told Newsday Kids, “Honestly, I never knew music was one of his talents but when I asked him if he wanted to play, he said he would give it a shot.

“I have no regrets because he is doing pretty well and from the feedback from his tutor, she said he’s a super-talented kid.”