3 additional covid19 deaths in Tobago

Photo courtesy CDC.

TOBAGO recorded three new covid19 deaths overnight.

In its media update on Sunday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection also reported 20 new cases as at 10 pm on Saturday night.

Tobago’s covid19 active cases are 896. The total death toll stands at 145.

There are 79 patients in state isolation and eight in ICU. There were 70 discharges and since March 2020, Tobago has recorded a total of 4,661 covid19 cases. A total of 20,082 people have been tested while 3,620 have recovered.

The division also reported a total of 23,515 people received partial vaccinations of a two-dose vaccine while a total of 22,562 were fully vaccinated with either a one-dose or two-dose vaccine.