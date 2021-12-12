13 ticketed in Tobago for not wearing masks

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Tobago police have issued $22,000 in fixed penalty notices to 13 people for breach of public health regulations.

A statement from the police on Sunday, said officers of the Tobago division's covid19 enforcement/safe-zone unit went to the Crown Point, Shirvan Road and Scarborough districts, where 13 people were found not to be wearing face masks.

They were ticketed.

The officers also visited 11 establishmnents, including restaurants and bars, however, staff and patrons were said to be in compliant with the safe-zone requirements.

The exercise was headed by acting Cpl Smith from 1-4 pm and 7.30-9.30 pm.