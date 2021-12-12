1,000 gift bags for children in San Fernando West

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi - Vidya Thurab

Over 1,000 children in the San Fernando West constituency will receive a gift bag this year as part of Faris Al-Rawi’s annual toy drive.

On Saturday, Al-Rawi met with staff at his constituency office as they wrapped up preparing the gift bags which will be distributed over the next several days.

He said the annual toy drive is one of the most enjoyable aspects of public service as he has the opportunity to meet with young people in his constituency.

“We’ve been all around the constituency and we’ve identified those (children) who we are treating with. We are just happy to do our part as we continuously do. It’s been a rough year for many people.”

In previous years, Al-Rawi said children were invited to an event to collect their gift bags but for a second consecutive year the format of the toy drive has been changed because of the covid19 pandemic.

Area managers throughout the constituency will collect the gift bags from Al-Rawi’s office and distribute them to children in his area.