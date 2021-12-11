Venezuela appoints new ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago

Alvarado Sanchez, the new Venezuelan ambassador to TT. -

Venezuela has appointed a new ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago. Alvaro Sanchez was approved by the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela on Friday, it announced via the twitter account @Asamble_ven.

In the statement, the AN said in the regular session it considered "the report of the Foreign Policy Commission that authorises the appointment of Alvaro Sanchez as Venezuelan ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago."

Sanchez replaces Carlos Amador Perez, who takes over as the Venezuelan ambassador to Guyana. Perez has been the ambassador to TT since March 2019.

Sanchez, 51, a career diplomat, he has been the charge d'affaires of the Venezuelan embassy in Barbados since June 2018.

It will be his first experience as an ambassador, although he has held various diplomatic positions in the Caribbean and Europe.

The official change is expected to take place in early 2022, while the legal procedures progress according to Venezuelan laws.