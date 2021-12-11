Start the booster shots now, minister

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh plans to start a booster programme soon for all, but I am calling for an immediate start as covid19 continues to take too many lives. TT can’t afford to delay.

In Singapore those who have taken two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will be regarded as fully vaccinated for only a period of four months after the second dose due to Sinopharm’s “weakness.”

The ministry of health there has "strongly encouraged" this group of people to opt for an mRNA vaccine – Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna – for their third dose, unless they are medically ineligible. They can walk into any vaccination centre offering mRNA vaccines.

Meanwhile with the booster programme yet to start here, only people over 60 are eligible for a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, while those below 60 must be moderately or severely immunocompromised to get one, even though healthy people without comorbidities are dying from covid19 as well.

And the minister has warned of “legal ramifications” for people who have taken the initiative to further protect themselves against this deadly disease by lying to get a third dose without being eligible, people who may have done their research on the benefits of receiving a booster shot.

I respect those who choose not to receive a vaccine. But we must also respect those who believe in the efficacy of vaccines and strongly encourage the importance of a booster dose even though not immunocompromised – because healthy people are at risk of dying from covid19 as well.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail