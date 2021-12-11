Search continues for missing Rio Claro fishermen

Ishmael Mohammed (left) and Richard Ramlochan (right) -

Blanchisseuse police are currently continuing their search for two Rio Claro fishermen who went missing at sea on Thursday.

Newsday understands that Richard Ramlochan, 29, and Ishmael Mohammed, 22, were fishing along the shore of Damien Bay, Blanchisseuse, when they got into difficulties after going into the rough waters.

Reports indicate that the two men struggled for several minutes before they disappeared below the water.

Newsday was told on Saturday that Blanchisseuse police are searching for the men who are believed to have drowned.

Both men lived on Bucket Corner Old Road in Rio Claro.