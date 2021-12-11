OPM: No meeting between PM, PNM Tobago council members

Prime Minister and PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley addresses a PNM meeting in Tobago in November. File photo -

The Office of the Prime Minister has issued a statement in response to a Newsday report headlined: “PM meets with Tobago council members after 14-1 defeat in THA elections."

The story said the Prime Minister and political leader of the People’s National Movement “met with members of the PNM Tobago Council on Tuesday to discuss the way forward.”

The OPM has said there was no such meeting at any time during Dr Rowley’s stay in Tobago and asked for a correction.

Newsday’s report of the meeting was based on more than one reliable source, and the reporter also tried unsuccessfully to reach PNM Tobago Council head Tracy Davidson-Celestine for comment.