Just Exhale tipped for Derby glory

Just Exhale, ridden by Nela Mohammed, seems to be breathing a sigh of relief as he won the Guineas at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on November 13, 2021. - SUREASH CHOLAI

JUST EXHALE is expected to register his third victory in four starts, as the Carib Brewery-sponsored Trinidad Derby takes place at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Saturday.

On November 13, the three-year-old, trained by Terrance Thomas, shocked the field to win the Guineas. And, with a month rest, he will be keen to ensure that the Guineas triumph was no fluke.

The Derby, which is open for West Indies-bred three-year-olds, will have a purse of $75,000 and is set to run at 3.50 pm.

A field of 12 have been entered for this 2,000-metre race, including Guineas runner-up Stroke Of Luck, Arsalan, Soca Symphony and Super Bird.

Also expected to be among the starters are Kobe, Racing Patriot, Marvel Vigor, Patta Patta, Finishing Touch, Great Heart and Jon Wik.

There will be a seven-race card on Saturday, with 59 horses listed to feature. The post-time is set for 12.40 pm.