Covid19 vaccine booster programme begins Monday

In this Ocotber 6 file photo, from left, sisters Nicole and Christine Beharry and their mother Audra display their vaccination cards after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. On Monday, the Ministry of Health rolls out the booster shots for people fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. -

The Ministry of Health will begin its covid19 booster programme on Monday, with its first phase running until January 7, 2022.

People who are fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Johnson and Johnson are encouraged to visit 17 mass vaccination sites in TT to get their booster shots.

Since boosters are recommended up to six months after the completed vaccination course, those who received the Pfizer vaccines will not be due for boosters until March 2022.

At the covid19 virtual press conference on Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh explained those with AstraZeneca would be receiving a Pfizer booster, Sinopharm would receive Sinopharm boosters, Johnson and Johnson would be able to choose either Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer boosters, and Pfizer would receive Pfizer booster shots.