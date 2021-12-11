Citygoers agree: Xmas decorations cheerful, but don't block Cipriani statue

WHERE’S THE CAPTAIN?: Some people are questioning why the statue of World War I veteran, union leader and politician Capt Arthur Cipriani was covered by this gingerbread house by the Port of Spain City Corporation. INSET: Capt Cipriani’s statue. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Visitors to downtown Port of Spain said they were happy with the construction of a decorative house with Christmas ornaments at the Cipriani roundabout, but felt the legacy of trade unionist and World War 1 veteran Capt Arthur Cipriani was being disrespected, as his statue was totally obscured.

Cipriani was one of TT's first trade unionists, gathering support under the Trinidad Workingmen's Association (TWA) in 1923, and served as a Port of Spain city councillor from 1926-1941.

He is credited as being the first man to organise an industrial strike in TT in 1919, when he called on workers at the Port of Spain Wharf to withold their labour.

The statue was erected in 1959 by Dr Eric Williams.

Speaking with Newsday after the Port of Spain City Corporation's statutory meeting on Friday, mayor Joel Martinez said the house was constructed by the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) and the Office of the Prime Minister.

"We wanted to bring a celebratory mood to the city of Port of Spain, where we wanted to decorate the Brian Lara Promenade of which we started doing.

"This year we did not raise the funds fast enough to do it, so Udecott, since they started the event last year, they assisted us with the Christmas cheer, because they know we wanted to get it done. It's all good intentions. Sso they have actually decided to decorate the promenade on our behalf, and 'our behalf' is really the citizens and visitors of Port of Spain."

Newsday visited the roundabout on Friday afternoon and spoke with passers-by. who said while they were glad efforts were made to raise make downtown Port of Spain more cheerful, but Cipriani's statue should not be blocked.

Newsday spoke to Edward Forde, who said he appreciated the gesture but felt the house could be better appreciated elsewhere.

"Blocking up that statue would seem disrespectful, But there are people who have that view and nothing may be done about it.

"Don't get me wrong, it looks good, but maybe they should have put it elsewhere, where it would have been more appropriate. People are accustomed seeing the statue."

Almena Allen Samuel, said she was confused when she did not see Cipriani's statue and wondered why he was "locked up" inside the house.

She said while she had no problem with decorations she felt theycould have been designed in such a way as to occupy the roundabout while allowing passers-by still to see the statue.

"They lock him up inside the house. I was looking for the statue and I'm not seeing it, I don't know what they did with it. I didn't know they lock him up inside there. Is he in jail?

"That is bad. They didn't even need to move the statue, they could have built the structure around him to let people see the statue as well."

One young woman, who asked not to be named, said she did not have a problem with the decorations, but also said she did not know who Cipriani was.

Newsday sent an e-mail to Udecott for comment and received a reply confirming receipt of the questions, but no response was sent up to press time.