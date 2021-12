Carenage Health Centre closed until Monday

Carenage Health Centre. File photo -

THE Carenage Health Centre will remain closed this weekend.

In a press release on Saturday, the North West Regional Health Authority said people can "continue to access care at the Woodbrook, Diego Martin and Maraval health centres."

It said the Carenage Health Centre will reopen on Monday.

The authority apologised for any inconvenience caused.